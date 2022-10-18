Rocks cruise home in derby win over Western Province in CSA T20 Challenge

Cape Town — The Gbets Rocks ran out convincing five-wicket victors over neighbours Six Gun Grill Western Province in the CSA Division 1 T20 Challenge match at JB Marks Stadium in Potchefstroom. The Rocks, who were playing their first match under new coach JP Duminy, were in fine form in the defence of the title they won last year in Gqeberha.

Proteas ODI opener Janneman Malan took centre stage with a 43-ball 60 and was well supported by Clyde Fortuin, who struck 43 off just 27 balls as they comfortably chased down WP’s 155/7 with five wickets and 3.5 overs to spare. The only disappointment for the Rocks would be that they missed out on the bonus point by a single delivery after appearing well on track to secure it. Province were without two of their senior batters in Jonathan Bird and David Bedingham due to injury and were forced to rely on a youthful middle-order and their inexperience was exposed.

Teenagers Ethan Cunningham and Abdullah Bayoumy were drafted into the line-up for their senior Province T20 debuts along with 20-year-old Daniel Smith. The newbies were found wanting with only Smith managing 25 off 24 balls at No 4. The Province innings stuttered before George Linde provided some stability with 39 off 38 balls. There was a late flurry from Kyle Simmonds (28 not out off 17 balls) and Beuran Hendricks (17 not out off 13 balls), but it only managed to push Province to 155/7.

Province’s task became even harder during the innings break when Hendricks could not return to the field to lead the bowling attack. He was sorely missed as the Rocks were never put under any undue pressure despite the early loss of Leus du Plooy (18) and captain Pieter Malan (17). Bayoumy, at least, enjoyed some success with the ball picking up both Malan brothers to finish with figures of 2/38, while there were also two scalps for Tshepo Moreki (2/24).

