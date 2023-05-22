Rocks ‘leaving no stone unturned’ in search for new coach with Boland legends in the running

Cape Town - Rocks chief executive James Fortuin is leaving no stone unturned to find “the best man for the job” as the Boland union aim to replace JP Duminy as head coach ahead of the new domestic season. Duminy spent one season at the Rocks before national duty came calling as the former all-rounder joined new Proteas white-ball coach Rob Walter’s support staff as batting coach.

Under Duminy’s mentorship, the Rocks enjoyed a productive white-ball season by qualifying for the Cricket SA T20 Challenge semi-finals and finished fourth in the CSA 1-Day Cup. However, they placed second bottom in the CSA Four-Day series and it will undoubtedly be part of the new coach’s mandate to improve the Rocks’ red-ball form going forward. “We are still on track to have our new coach in place by July 31,” Fortuin, who recently returned from a visit to India to see how the Indian Premier League franchises operate, told IOL Sport.

“We feel it's better to take our time and complete a thorough process in order to get the best man for the job.” IOL Sport understands there were close to 30 applicants for the position, although the Rocks have now streamlined it to three potential candidates. Former Proteas trio Justin Ontong, Paul Adams and Roger Telemachus are believed to headline the list.

Ontong, who retired from first-class cricket in 2017, has spent the last five years with the Proteas as the team’s fielding coach, but has not yet been a head coach at any level. Adams recently returned to Cape Town after parting ways with Border Cricket following a two-year spell in the Eastern Cape. The former wrist-spinner previously had plenty of success with the now-defunct Cape Cobras before being replaced after a player revolt. Telemachus, meanwhile, has been coaching in the Western Province Youth structures for the last couple of years, leading the WP Under-19 team to the Khaya Majola title in Stellenbosch last season.

Telemachus, who is in possession of Cricket SA level 4 certificate, previously coached the KwaZulu-Natal Coastal provincial team before returning to Cape Town. The Rocks have made some major acquisitions on the playing front already this season with Proteas Test batter Keegan Petersen returning to his hometown after spells at the Dolphins and Knights. The bowling stocks have also been boosted with the arrival of Proteas Test seamer Glenton Stuurman from the Warriors, along with Aviwe Mgijima (Western Province) and Akhona Mnyaka (Warriors).