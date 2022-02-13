Rocks win thriller against Dragons in super over

Cape Town — They don't call Ferisco Adams "The Ice Man" for no reason. Adams showed that ice does indeed run through his veins in a death bowling display of the highest quality. The 32-year-old initially showed off his skills by defending nine runs off the final over of the actual game. It was an over of high drama that North West Dragons slugger Dwaine Pretorius pushed into a Super Over with a four off the final Adams delivery.

But that was when Adams really stayed cool even after Delano Potgieter smashed his first ball of the Super Over for six over mid-wicket. The next delivery was struck fiercely back at Adams, who fielded brillianty off his own bowling before turning around in flash to throw down the stumps at the non-striker's end to run out Pretorius without facing a ball in the Super Over. At this stage almost anything was to be expected and it duly happened the following ball with Potgieter hitting an Adams full toss straight down Janneman Malan's throat at long off. The Dragons were all out for six runs leaving the Rocks needing seven for victory.

Janneman Malan then duly finished off the job with two boundaries off Marco Jansen to open the Rocks account here at the CSA T20 Challenge. It really was match where the pendulum swung throughout as the Dragons set about a record run chase here at St George's Park. Pretorius and Potgieter had played unbelievably well together in their unbroken 102-run unbroken stand in just 10 overs.

Pretorius, who was earlier in the day purchased by the Chennai Super Kings for his first stint in the Indian Premier League, celebrated it with a rollicking 74 off 53 balls (3x4, 5x6) while Potgieter struck 37 not out off 27 balls (2x4, 2x6). Wesley Marshall (34) and Nicky van der Bergh (28) had created the earlier momentum. This was all required after the Rocks batters finally found some form through the Malan brothers with Janneman (33 off 18 balls) and captain Pieter's 46-ball 53.

However, the real game changers for the Rocks were Christiaan Jonker (37 off 19 balls) and Hardus Viljoen (19 off eight balls) with the hard-hitting right-handers plundering the Dragons at the death. The 18th and 20th overs were particularly profitable for the Rocks. SCORECARD Rocks: 183/4 (P. Malan 53, Jonker 37*, J Malan 33)

North West: 183/5 (Pretorius 74*, Potgieter 37*, Adams 1/38) Super Over: North West: 6/2

Rocks: 8/0 Rocks won by virtue of the Super Over @ZaahierAdams