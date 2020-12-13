Ruan de Swardt four-for gives Dolphins edge in Centurion

TSHWANE – There were more runs from Aiden Markram while Dean Elgar returned to form but the Titans were kept in check by a disciplined Dolphins attack on the opening day of their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter in Centurion on Sunday.

The hosts reached stumps on 269 for nine at SuperSport Park, despite their openers both hitting half-centuries in a strong opening stand that was worth 116. This after captain Theunis de Bruyn won the toss and opted to bat first.

However, Ruan de Swardt (4/41) and Keshav Maharaj (4/48) shared seven wickets to help the visitors claw their way back in the top-of-the-table round five clash.

Markram was named in the Proteas squad this past week on the back of a superb start to the campaign, which had seen him score three hundreds in his previous three innings, and he followed that up by top-scoring with 75 (150 balls, 7 fours, 2 sixes).

Elgar, who struggled in the last two games after his strong start to the term, supported his team-mate well with 52 (83 balls, 8 fours).