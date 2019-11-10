PAARL – Tabraiz Shamsi led a spectacular bowling performance with three wickets as the Paarl Rocks began Mzansi Super League (MSL) by outclassing the Cape Town Blitz at Boland Park on Sunday.
The hosts won by 86 runs after dismissing the visitors for 84 – the lowest-ever score since the inception of the competition last year.
The Blitz had been trying to hunt down a strong 170/9, which was built around 38s by Henry Davids and Faf du Plessis.
But they struggled in their chase as the 2019 edition of the tournament took its bow in Paarl.
Hardus Viljoen (2/9) and Bjorn Fortuin (2/13) rocked the Blitz’ top order, before Shamsi made key lower-order inroads to send the away side packing in 15.4 overs, a score that beat the previous low mark of 92 made by the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants against Jozi Stars last year.
