Ryan Rickelton’s ton upstaged by Keshav Maharaj’s five-for

JOHANNESBURG – A maiden 4-Day Domestic Series century by Ryan Rickelton kept the Lions afloat after two days of their crucial clash against a Keshav Maharaj-inspired Dolphins in Johannesburg on Monday.

The young left-hander was unbeaten on 143 (256 balls, 21 fours) when stumps were drawn at the Imperial Wanderers Stadium where Proteas spinner Maharaj claimed five for 83 to give the visitors the edge.

The hosts ended the day on 274 for seven in pursuit of 375 posted by the opposition, meaning they trailed by 101 with only three wickets standing.

The Lions were frustrated at the start of the day when the Dolphins’ tail wagged nicely to lift them from 334 for nine to 375 all out - Lifa Ntanzi striking 26 and Beuran Hendricks eventually taking the final wicket for figures of three for 69.

The reply initially was ominous from the home side as Dominic Hendricks (21) helped Rickelton put on 55 for the first wicket, followed by the centurion adding 134 with Reeza Hendricks (52 off 91 balls, 5 fours, 2 sixes) for the next wicket.