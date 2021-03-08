Ryan Rickelton’s ton upstaged by Keshav Maharaj’s five-for
JOHANNESBURG – A maiden 4-Day Domestic Series century by Ryan Rickelton kept the Lions afloat after two days of their crucial clash against a Keshav Maharaj-inspired Dolphins in Johannesburg on Monday.
The young left-hander was unbeaten on 143 (256 balls, 21 fours) when stumps were drawn at the Imperial Wanderers Stadium where Proteas spinner Maharaj claimed five for 83 to give the visitors the edge.
The hosts ended the day on 274 for seven in pursuit of 375 posted by the opposition, meaning they trailed by 101 with only three wickets standing.
The Lions were frustrated at the start of the day when the Dolphins’ tail wagged nicely to lift them from 334 for nine to 375 all out - Lifa Ntanzi striking 26 and Beuran Hendricks eventually taking the final wicket for figures of three for 69.
The reply initially was ominous from the home side as Dominic Hendricks (21) helped Rickelton put on 55 for the first wicket, followed by the centurion adding 134 with Reeza Hendricks (52 off 91 balls, 5 fours, 2 sixes) for the next wicket.
That put Wandile Gwavu’s team in a wonderful position on 189 for one, but they then lost their way as Maharaj began to make inroads.
The slow left-armer took out Reeza, Rassie van der Dussen (3), Kagiso Rapulana (9), Wiaan Mulder (16) and Sisanda Magala (4) in an impressive 31 overs to change the face of the game.
All the time Rickelton remained firm at the other end, completing his sixth first-class ton and beating his previous best franchise score of 72 for the Lions against the Warriors in Port Elizabeth earlier in the season.
Cricket South Africa