Watching Ryan Rickelton’s career unfold over the past three seasons, there probably isn’t any player’s career that paints a more vivid picture of the ups and downs of a professional cricketer’s career. Rickelton went from dominating domestic cricket across all formats for two seasons to debuting in One Day Internationals and Test cricket for the Proteas, to finding himself dropped from both squads this summer.

“This summer has been a bit difficult having been left out of the national side. Mentally, I took a hit and I’ve been looking for answers both on the field and off the field,” the 27-year-old said. Before the start of the SA20, the left-handed batter had only managed 144 runs in five matches (for South Africa ‘A’ and the Lions). However, the MI Cape Town batter turned things around and has blasted consecutive scores of 87, 98, 58 and an unbeaten 94.

With Rickelton’s impressive start to the SA20 competition, the batter isn’t looking to prove a point to the national selectors. “I’m never looking to prove a point. There’s nothing against anyone, the selectors or anything like that,” said Rickelton following his 94 not out against Paarl Royals on Friday night. “Coming into this tournament, I’ve first time in my career I’m not worried about getting out. I’m just worried about having a positive impact for the team.”

Alongside Rickelton, fellow opener Rassie van der Dussen has also enjoyed his batting, and their opening partnerships have been critical to MI Cape Town’s two victories so far this season. “I love batting with him,” Rickelton said of Van der Dussen.

“The one great aspect is that we know each other’s games really well. I know what Rassie is good at and he knows what I’m good at, and we try to work that into our games.” Today, MI Cape Town face Paarl Royals at Boland Park in Paarl, the second time the teams will cross paths this season after MI Cape Town’s eight-wicket victory at Newlands on Friday.