LEICESTER – Leicestershire Foxes captain Colin Ackermann set a new Twenty20 bowling record on Wednesday by taking seven wickets for 18 runs (7/18) in his team’s victory over Birmingham Bears in the T20 Blast. The off-spinner’s haul surpassed the previous record of six wickets for five runs set by Somerset all-rounder Arul Suppiah while bowling against Glamorgan in July 2011.

The 28-year-old Ackermann plays for the Warriors franchise in South Africa.

His previous best figures in the format were 3/21, but he took six of his seven wickets in two overs as Leicestershire won by 55 runs, and said afterwards that could not quite believe he had broken the record.

Simply incredible from Colin Ackermann! 😮



He takes a record 7-18 as @leicsccc beat Birmingham Bears



Scorecard: https://t.co/3oN5aWogb9 pic.twitter.com/Aww6Q9d2mt — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) August 7, 2019

“It hasn’t really sunk in yet,” he told the BBC. “It was a great all-round performance from the team to set the game up for the bowlers.”

Earlier in the match, Harry Swindells and Lewis Hill both struck half-centuries to help Leicestershire reach 189/6.

0️⃣3️⃣4️⃣W0️⃣1️⃣0️⃣1️⃣1️⃣1️⃣1️⃣1️⃣W2️⃣W0️⃣W0️⃣W1️⃣1️⃣W1️⃣W



Colin Ackermann takes 7/18 - the best bowling figures in T20 history



➡️ https://t.co/afo2WOG7iX pic.twitter.com/BLgpf0H2F1 — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) August 7, 2019

Men's T20 bowling records were re-written as @leicsccc captain Colin Ackermann claimed 7/18 yesterday. Will we see better at the T20 World Cup next year? 👀 pic.twitter.com/f3cVEGIUZu — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) August 8, 2019

