SA20 final at the Wanderers postponed to Sunday due to rain

Johannesburg - The Betway SA20 final between Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape planned for Saturday, at the Wanderers has been postponed due to a waterlogged field and inclement weather.
The match will start at 1.30pm on Sunday, the scheduled reserve day.
The ground preparation for the match has been compromised, with the pitch remaining under covers for three days and over 200ml of rain falling since Wednesday this week.
The SA Weather Service has predicted more showers for the remainder of Saturday, with a clearer outlook predicted for Sunday.
With 18 wickets and an economy of 6.28 the #Betway #SA20 player with the most magnificent moustache around, @AnrichNortje02, is currently sitting at the top of the charts when it comes to wickets taken... pic.twitter.com/ei9uwrWWSo— Betway SA20 (@SA20_League) February 10, 2023
Betway SA20 League Commissioner, Graeme Smith said: “We’ve engaged the match officials, teams, groundsman, stakeholders and the SA Weather Service, and postponing the match is the best decision to allow for the possibility of a full match in drier conditions. We want to give the teams and spectators a memorable Final.”
Gates will open at 10.30am on Sunday. All tickets remain valid for the reserve day and public who have booked Park and Ride can use the same tickets for this service.
