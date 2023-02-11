Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, February 11, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

SA20 final at the Wanderers postponed to Sunday due to rain

Rilee Rossouw of Pretoria Capitals during the 2023 SA20 semifinal match against the Paarl Royals at the Wanderers

The final of the SA20 between the Pretoria Capitals and the Sunrisers Eastern Cape has been postponed to Sunday at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. Picture: Richard Huggard/Sportzpics/SA20/BackpagePix

Published 24m ago

Share

Johannesburg - The Betway SA20 final between Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape planned for Saturday, at the Wanderers has been postponed due to a waterlogged field and inclement weather.

The match will start at 1.30pm on Sunday, the scheduled reserve day.

Story continues below Advertisement

The ground preparation for the match has been compromised, with the pitch remaining under covers for three days and over 200ml of rain falling since Wednesday this week.

The SA Weather Service has predicted more showers for the remainder of Saturday, with a clearer outlook predicted for Sunday.

More on this

Betway SA20 League Commissioner, Graeme Smith said: “We’ve engaged the match officials, teams, groundsman, stakeholders and the SA Weather Service, and postponing the match is the best decision to allow for the possibility of a full match in drier conditions. We want to give the teams and spectators a memorable Final.”

ALSO READ: Pretoria Capitals sweating over Wayne Parnell’s fitness ahead of SA20 final against Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Story continues below Advertisement

Gates will open at 10.30am on Sunday.  All tickets remain valid for the reserve day and public who have booked Park and Ride can use the same tickets for this service.

Captain’s innings by Aiden Markram sends Sunrisers Eastern Cape into SA20 final

Supplied

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

Cricket South AfricaCSA Domestic cricketCricketT20Wanderers

Share