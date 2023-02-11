SA20 final at the Wanderers postponed to Sunday due to rain

Johannesburg - The Betway SA20 final between Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape planned for Saturday, at the Wanderers has been postponed due to a waterlogged field and inclement weather. The match will start at 1.30pm on Sunday, the scheduled reserve day.

The ground preparation for the match has been compromised, with the pitch remaining under covers for three days and over 200ml of rain falling since Wednesday this week. The SA Weather Service has predicted more showers for the remainder of Saturday, with a clearer outlook predicted for Sunday.

Gates will open at 10.30am on Sunday. All tickets remain valid for the reserve day and public who have booked Park and Ride can use the same tickets for this service. Captain’s innings by Aiden Markram sends Sunrisers Eastern Cape into SA20 final Supplied