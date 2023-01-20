SA20 league leaders Pretoria Capitals make light work of Durban’s Super Giants

Durban — The Pretoria Capitals laid down an impressive marker at a sultry Kingsmead on Friday to extend their lead at the top of the Betway SA20 table. The Capitals trounced Durban's Super Giants by eight wickets after the home team were dismissed for a paltry 80.

Story continues below Advertisement

The visitors were spearheaded by their captain Wayne Parnell, who struck in his first and third overs of the innings. Kyle Mayers was first to depart when he was caught on the third man boundary by Adil Rashid before Wiaan Mulder was trapped LBW. The Super Giants plunged further into the quagmire when Anrich Nortje (2/15) burst straight through the Quinton de Kock's defences.

From thereon it became a procession with Senuran Muthusamy, who knows the Kingsmead surface exceptionally well, picking up three wickets during the middle period. Muthusamy's figures were 3/12, which earned him the Player of the Match award. Fellow Durban product Eathan Bosch, who now plays for the Capitals, also used his local knowledge to clean up the tail with figures of 2/10. The tournament's leading run-scorer Heinrich Klaasen tried valiantly to keep the Super Giants afloat by clubbing 31 off just 24 balls, but he unfortunately had no support from his teammates.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Capitals run-chase begun in disastrous fashion when the in-form Phil Salt became the second batter to fall to the first ball of the innings in this match. Salt's dismissal heralded the biggest cheer of a rather disappointing night for the strong Kingsmead crowd. Although he fell shortly before the winning runs were struck, but Will Jacks provided the entertainment with 56 runs from just 25 balls.

Story continues below Advertisement