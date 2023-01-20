SA20 league leaders Pretoria Capitals make light work of Durban’s Super Giants

Durban — The Pretoria Capitals laid down an impressive marker at a sultry Kingsmead on Friday to extend their lead at the top of the Betway SA20 table.
The Capitals trounced Durban's Super Giants by eight wickets after the home team were dismissed for a paltry 80.
The visitors were spearheaded by their captain Wayne Parnell, who struck in his first and third overs of the innings.
Kyle Mayers was first to depart when he was caught on the third man boundary by Adil Rashid before Wiaan Mulder was trapped LBW.
The Super Giants plunged further into the quagmire when Anrich Nortje (2/15) burst straight through the Quinton de Kock's defences.
Tickets for SA20 final at the Wanderers sold out — organisers
All to play for in SA20 Cape derby between Paarl Royals and MI Cape Town
Sunrisers Eastern Cape beat Paarl Royals to record three wins in a row in SA20, up to second
I will cherish the friendships, says Hashim Amla upon retirement
The SA20 has been ‘just crazy’ ... CSA boss Pholetsi Moseki happy with fledgling tournament
South Africans love their cricket ... Five takeaways from the first SA20 week
From thereon it became a procession with Senuran Muthusamy, who knows the Kingsmead surface exceptionally well, picking up three wickets during the middle period. Muthusamy's figures were 3/12, which earned him the Player of the Match award.
Fellow Durban product Eathan Bosch, who now plays for the Capitals, also used his local knowledge to clean up the tail with figures of 2/10.
The tournament's leading run-scorer Heinrich Klaasen tried valiantly to keep the Super Giants afloat by clubbing 31 off just 24 balls, but he unfortunately had no support from his teammates.
The Capitals run-chase begun in disastrous fashion when the in-form Phil Salt became the second batter to fall to the first ball of the innings in this match.
Salt's dismissal heralded the biggest cheer of a rather disappointing night for the strong Kingsmead crowd.
Although he fell shortly before the winning runs were struck, but Will Jacks provided the entertainment with 56 runs from just 25 balls.
Theunis de Bruyn, who survived two early LBW reviews, was unbeaten on 21.
IOL Sport