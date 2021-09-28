Salieg Nackerdien appointed as new Western Province coach

CAPE TOWN – Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA) today announced Salieg Nackerdien as the new head coach of the Six Gun Grill Western Province team on a multi-season contract. Faiek Davids, who has been serving in the acting role during the first part of the season, will remain as his assistant coach. Nackerdien’s most recent position was as a batting consultant to Boland Cricket and before that as the Momentum Proteas Women’s Assistant Coach. Nackerdien will effectively be heading home to familiar territory which he was part of during the period 2009-2016 – having served in various coaching capacities during the trophy-winning era of the former franchise, the Cape Cobras. He has also served as head coach of the WP semi-professional team and headed up the WP Academy, and it’s this knowledge and experience which WPCA President Ashraf Burns believes will be crucial to Nackerdien’s tenure as head coach.

ALSO READ: Faiek Davids, Salieg Nackerdien the front-runners to succeed Ashwell Prince as WP coach “Salieg is no stranger to WP Cricket, he understands our structures and is fully aware that we strive for excellence through our pipeline, right up to our professional team and we are confident that he can lead the way to bring trophies back to WP Cricket.” “Salieg’s pedigree speaks for itself, he has earned respect from his peers and the players he has worked with. A number of them who he guided through the semi-pro team in their younger days are in the current Six Gun Grill WP squad, and we believe that, with his winning mentality, he is the right man to take this team forward as we look to bring back the glory days to Six Gun Grill Newlands. I want to thank Faiek for stepping in as acting head coach and know that his knowledge and skillset will be crucial in assisting Salieg this season,” said WPCA CEO Michael Canterbury.

