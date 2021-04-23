Self-interest by vocal Members Council minority has brought SA cricket to its knees - Interim Board

JOHANNESBURG - Cricket SA’s Interim Board, has lamented what it described as a “self-interested vocal minority,” that has brought the sport to its knees and “will cause the greatest crisis since readmission.”

The Interim Board, appointed by the Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa at the end of October last year, was responding to Mthethwa decision to invoke Section 13 of the Sports and Recreation Act, that removes recognition from CSA as the governing authority for the sport in the country.

The Board’s chair, Dr. Stavros Nicolaou, reiterated a point he made during a lengthy briefing on Thursday, that there was still a small window available to Cricket SA’s Members Council - CSA’s most powerful decision making body, comprising the 14 provincial presidents - to resolve the current crisis. “Only the Members' Council can retrieve the situation now by resolving to support an expedited procedure in terms of section 60 of the Companies Act.” The Section 60 provision in the Companies Act allows for a special resolution to be instituted and if the Members Council calls a Special General Meeting within 24 hours, and adopts the Memorandum Of Incorporation that will allow for a majority independent board of directors with an independent chair, the situation can for time being be halted.

The Interim Board said it was a “very sad for our country, for cricket the millions of South African fans.”

“The Board commends the majority of the Members' Council who support good governance and voted in favour of a modern governance structure for cricket,” the statement added. Six unions voted in favour of the amendments to the MOI at a Special General Meeting last week, but that fell short of the 75% needed for the MOI to be adopted.

“It is deeply disappointing that a self-interested vocal minority voted against change while three members chose to abstain. These actions have now brought the game to its knees and will cause the greatest crisis since readmission.”

IOL Sport