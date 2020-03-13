Semi-final spots still up for grabs in MODC
The Dolphins, as a result of topping the competition’s points-table will be playing in one of those semis at Kingsmead. The Cobras will be watching everyone else battle it out after finishing last.
The other four teams face a final round of matches of varying degrees of tension.
The highest levels of anxiety will be at SuperSport Park on Sunday, where the Titans currently in fourth, face the Knights, who are fifth, one point behind them. It’s a knockout game in all but name.
It should be a spectacle as both teams have been in good form lately. The Knights have won three of their last five matches, and were having the better of their last match against the Lions when rained ended it in the 43rd of the Lions’ innings with the visitors on 188/7 at Mangaung Oval on Tuesday.
And in the last couple of matches, the Titans achieved two crucial victories.
For the Lions and the Warriors, the pressure in their final matches won’t be as intense. The Lions, after a hot start to the competition, have stumbled into the semis, and there’s a chance they could miss out on a home semi-final if they lose to the Dolphins today and the Warriors beat the Cobras with a bonus point.
Their main focus will be on getting some form back into their batsmen before the semi-final.
The Warriors could miss out on the semis if they lose to the Cobras.
SCHEDULE
Today (1.30pm): Imperial Lions vs HollywoodBets Dolphins, Potchefstroom
Tomorrow (1.30pm): Warriors vs WSB Cape Cobras, East London
Sunday (10am): Multiply Titans vs VKB Knights, Centurion.
@shockerhess
The Star