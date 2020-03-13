Semi-final spots still up for grabs in MODC

Only the KZN Dolphins and Cape Cobras know exactly what they’ll be doing and most importantly where they’ll be doing it next week when the Momentum One-Day Cup semi-finals take place.

The Dolphins, as a result of topping the competition’s points-table will be playing in one of those semis at Kingsmead. The Cobras will be watching everyone else battle it out after finishing last.

The other four teams face a final round of matches of varying degrees of tension.

The highest levels of anxiety will be at SuperSport Park on Sunday, where the Titans currently in fourth, face the Knights, who are fifth, one point behind them. It’s a knockout game in all but name.

It should be a spectacle as both teams have been in good form lately. The Knights have won three of their last five matches, and were having the better of their last match against the Lions when rained ended it in the 43rd of the Lions’ innings with the visitors on 188/7 at Mangaung Oval on Tuesday.