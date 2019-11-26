But Paarl Rocks spinner Tabraiz Shamsi had the magic number when the Bok skipper answered his call when Shamsi pulled out his trademark wicket celebration at Newlands on Sunday.
“I started playing cricket to have fun, and I think you lose that when you playing professional. So, that’s my way of enjoying the game,” Shamsi said of his antics.
The Proteas spinner has been excellent for the Rocks during this Mzansi Super League, conceding just 6.86 runs to the over and also currently placed fourth on the tournament wicket-takers list.
He was particularly good against neighbours Cape Town Blitz on Sunday, finishing with match-winning figures of 2/26. The wickets were crucial too as he ripped the heart out of the Blitz’ middle-order, with Liam Livingston and Asif Ali falling to left-arm wrist spinner.