Shamsi answers Blitz's call









Paarl Rocks spinner Tabraiz Shamsi had the magic number when the Bok skipper answered his call when Shamsi pulled out his trademark wicket celebration at Newlands on Sunday. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix After holding aloft the golden Webb Ellis Cup in Tokyo, there are not many who can get through to Springbok captain Siya Kolisi on his mobile phone. But Paarl Rocks spinner Tabraiz Shamsi had the magic number when the Bok skipper answered his call when Shamsi pulled out his trademark wicket celebration at Newlands on Sunday. “I started playing cricket to have fun, and I think you lose that when you playing professional. So, that’s my way of enjoying the game,” Shamsi said of his antics. The Proteas spinner has been excellent for the Rocks during this Mzansi Super League, conceding just 6.86 runs to the over and also currently placed fourth on the tournament wicket-takers list. He was particularly good against neighbours Cape Town Blitz on Sunday, finishing with match-winning figures of 2/26. The wickets were crucial too as he ripped the heart out of the Blitz’ middle-order, with Liam Livingston and Asif Ali falling to left-arm wrist spinner.

“I am really happy with the way the ball is coming out. But I have to acknowledge the bowlers I am bowling with. We bowl as a unit,” Shamsi said.

The Paarl side travel to Port Elizabeth for the next table-topping encounter the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants.

They showed great resolve to come out on the right side of a nail-biting encounter with the Blitz and Shamsi believes it’s the experience within the team that will stand them in good stead going forward.

“Those are the kind of games we want to play. I enjoy that kind of games. That type of games gets me going,” he explained.

@ZaahierAdams





Cape Times

Like us on Facebook