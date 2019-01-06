Malusi Siboto claimed three wickets in the first innings for the Lions against the Dolphins. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Three wickets by Malusi Siboto spearheaded an excellent bowling display by the Highveld Lions that left the Dolphins on the ropes after three days of their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter in Durban on Sunday. The hosts went to stumps at 209/6 in their follow-on innings at Kingsmead after being dismissed for 149 first time around – a massive 274 behind the visitors’ first innings 423.

The top-scorer for the Dolphins in the match was Sibonelo Makhanya, and he represented their last hope of saving the game with his unbeaten 89 (142 balls, 12x4).

The young right-hander was also batting at the start of the day when the home side resumed on 92/5, but they lost their remaining five wickets for just 57 – Siboto bagging three of the five men to fall on the third morning.

The medium-pacer ended with 3/27, including the wicket of Makhanya, who also top-scored in the Dolphins’ first dig with 38.

Proteas all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo, the other overnight man, made 28, but there was little other resistance from the tail – the local side dismissed in 67.5 overs.

They were then asked to follow-on by Lions captain Rassie van der Dussen, and his decision was immediately vindicated as the Dolphins fell to 33/3 by the 11th over.

Grant Roelofsen (8), Marques Ackerman (4) and Khaya Zondo (0) were all out for single-figure scores as Dwaine Pretorius (2/27) and Wiaan Mulder (1/25) did the early damage.

Opener Sarel Erwee and Makhanya then began to rebuild. The former made 53 (112 balls, 5x4) and shared in a 77-run fourth-wicket stand with the latter, before he fell to Beuran Hendricks (2/51).

Senuran Muthusamy (4) followed not long after to Bjorn Fortuin (1/57), leaving the home side on 125/5.

Phehlukwayo (32) did his best to support Makhanya with another handy stand of 57 for the sixth wicket, although he threw it away late in the day to leave the Dolphins still needing 65 to make the Lions bat again.

Stumps day 3: The lions bowled the Dolphins out for 149 before enforcing the follow on



The Lions picked up 6 second innings wickets to close the play with the score of 209/6, the Dolphins trail by 65 runs with 4 wickets remaining. #4DaySeries #DOLvLIO #LionsCharge pic.twitter.com/rpVJpdCe5Y — Lions Cricket (@LionsCricketSA) January 6, 2019

Cricket South Africa