JOHANNESBURG – Malusi Siboto proved to be the key bowler on the final morning after his three wickets helped the Imperial Lions wrap up an innings and 15-run victory over the Hollywoodbets Dolphins in their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter in Johannesburg on Thursday. The seamer was the pick of the bowlers with three for 59 as the defending champions needed a touch over 25 overs to claim the remaining five wickets of the visitors and close out a second win out of four in 2019/20.

It was an important result too and one that allowed the home side to climb up top of the table in what was the final match before a break in the calendar for the Mzansi Super League that starts next week. For the visitors, they remained winless and bottom of the competition standings.

The hosts held all the aces going into the final day – a big lead and five wickets already in the bag.