Simon Harmer hopes his return to the Titans leads to Proteas recall

Simon Harmer has joined the Titans and will play in the domestic T20 series. Harmer still has a desire to play cricket for South Africa and is hoping his return home to the Pretoria side could aid in that dream. “I still have massive desire to play cricket in South Africa, so I was trying to find some cricket. I knocked on every door, and the Titans jumped at it,” he revealed. Harmer left the country after he signed a Kolpak deal where he enjoyed success at English county side Essex. He played a big role in Essex winning two County Championships in three years.

Now, with a green cap firmly in his sights, he wants to find yet more success with the Titans, back where he is actually originally from, in Pretoria.

“It’s really come full circle! The Titans have backed me, I feel very welcome, and I am really excited for what is to come.”

The Titans will be hoping that Harmer’s ability to take wickets on any surface will help in the spin department.

“There are quite a few young spinners here that I want to work with. When I first started at the Warriors, Johan Botha and Nicky Boje showed me the ropes. I want to help here as much as I can, as a sounding board, and hopefully throw a few ideas around.”

The arrival of Harmer has trilled is his team mates and hope he can add to their bag of tricks.

“He is someone I used to hate to play against, because you knew he was always in the game,” coach Mandla Mashimbyi recalled of previous battles against the wily former Warrior.

“He has a high level of skill, and a lot of knowledge. For me, he is arguably the best spinner in the world at the moment, so it is great to have him here.”

With his Kolpak deal at an end, Harmer has also indicated to the Sky Blues that he could extend his stay, as he pushes for an international recall.

“I will be looking to put pressure on people above me. That’s how I’m wired. I am always looking to get better, and I still have some aspirations to play for South Africa. That is why I am back,” he declared.