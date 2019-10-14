EAST LONDON – Lutho Sipamla claimed four wickets as the Warriors just about held the advantage after the opening day of their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter against the Imperial Lions at Buffalo Park in East London on Monday.
The Standard Bank Proteas fast bowler struck four times for figures of four for 57 in 10 overs to help roll over the defending champions for 152, before the hosts replied with 113 for five.
It meant they trailed the visitors by 39, with most of their hopes of turning that deficit into a lead resting on the shoulders of another national player in Jon-Jon Smuts, who was unbeaten on 30.
On a moving opening day in the Eastern Cape, the away side won the toss and opted to bat, but that decision looked the wrong one as they were sent packing in just 47.5 overs.
Just three batsmen managed to reach double figures, which came after Sipamla and Glenton Stuurman (2/32) ripped through the top order.