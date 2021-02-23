SportCricketDomestic
Sisanda Magala of the Lions during the CSA T20 Challenge game between against the Warriors at Kingsmead. Photo: Steve Haag/Gallo via BackpagePix
Sisanda Magala bowls Lions to another win in CSA T20 Challenge

Knights: 106 all out (Behardien 28, Adams 23, Magala 5/20)

Highveld Lions: (Hendricks 47, Bavuma 53* Coetzee 2/19)

Lions won by 7 wickets

CAPE TOWN - Sisanda Magala bowled the Highveld Lions to yet another convincing victory in the CSA T20 Challenge at Kingsmead on Monday afternoon.

The Lions remain the only unbeaten team in the competition after Magala ripped through the Knights with a haul of 5/20 to dismiss Allan Donald's team for a paltry 106. The central franchise could not build on their thrilling last-ball victory over the Cape Cobras on Monday and faltered badly with the bat.

It was only former Proteas middle-order batsman Farhaan Behardien (28) and Ferisco Adams (23) that managed to bring any form of respectibility to the Knights' total.

Magala was well-supported by Beuran Hendricks (2/21) and Aaron Phangiso (2/14).

The Lions were never required to move out of second gear despite the early loss of Ryan Rickelton (0) and Dwaine Pretorius (2) to the impressive young speedster Gerald Coetzee (2/19).

The experienced Reeza Hendricks and Temba Bavuma took the Lions to the brink of victory with a 93-run partnership for the third wicket.

