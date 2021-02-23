Sisanda Magala bowls Lions to another win in CSA T20 Challenge

Knights: 106 all out (Behardien 28, Adams 23, Magala 5/20) Highveld Lions: (Hendricks 47, Bavuma 53* Coetzee 2/19) Lions won by 7 wickets CAPE TOWN - Sisanda Magala bowled the Highveld Lions to yet another convincing victory in the CSA T20 Challenge at Kingsmead on Monday afternoon. The Lions remain the only unbeaten team in the competition after Magala ripped through the Knights with a haul of 5/20 to dismiss Allan Donald's team for a paltry 106. The central franchise could not build on their thrilling last-ball victory over the Cape Cobras on Monday and faltered badly with the bat.

.@BeyersChoc Momement of the day so far goes to Sisanda Magala who recored his best T20 bowling figures of 5 - 20.



Well done Sisanda.#Aggression#BetwayT20Challenge pic.twitter.com/AUBxrpVjoI — Imperial Lions (@LionsCricketSA) February 23, 2021

It was only former Proteas middle-order batsman Farhaan Behardien (28) and Ferisco Adams (23) that managed to bring any form of respectibility to the Knights' total.

Magala was well-supported by Beuran Hendricks (2/21) and Aaron Phangiso (2/14).

The Lions were never required to move out of second gear despite the early loss of Ryan Rickelton (0) and Dwaine Pretorius (2) to the impressive young speedster Gerald Coetzee (2/19).

The experienced Reeza Hendricks and Temba Bavuma took the Lions to the brink of victory with a 93-run partnership for the third wicket.