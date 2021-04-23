Sisanda Magala scoops top award at Lions end of season prize giving

Sisanda Magala completed his first and last season as part of the Imperial Lions, by being named the franchise’s player of the season.

The 30-year-old fast bowler, moved to Johannesburg from Gqeberha last year, and certainly lived up to his billing, in what was a shortened season because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Besides a starring role in the Lions’ two successes in the limited overs competitions, Magala, also made his international debut in the T20 series against Pakistan. Unfortunately that didn’t go well, and while he showed glimpses of his ability, it is a series which will be remembered for all the no-balls Magala bowled.

On the home front, he finished with 16 wickets in the Four-Day series, two fewer than the Lions’ leading wicket-taker in that competition Beuran Hendricks.

His eight wickets in the Momentum Cup and 13 in the T20 Challenge, were highest in those respective tournaments, with the Lions sharing the One-Day cup with the Dolphins, while they won the T20 tournament outright in Durban.

Magala also scooped the Newcomer of the year prize, while the most Improved player went to Wiaan Mulder, who had spent a spell sidelined with injuries, but returned to the fold last summer and produced some crucial performances across the various formats.

Dominic Hendricks justifiably claimed the Players Player of the season crown. The diminutive left-hander was the joint top run-scorer - with the Cobras’ Janneman Malan - in the Momentum Cup, finishing that competition with an aggregate of 232 runs, while in the Four-Day competition he scored 562 runs.

Ryan Rickelton was the Lions’ top scorer in that competition with an aggregate of 627 runs, and was named Four-Day batsman of the season.

AWARD WINNERS

Players of the Season: Sisanda Magala

Players Player: Dominic Hendricks

Most Improved: Wiaan Mulder

Newcomer: Sisanda Magala

Best T20 Batsman: Reeza Hendricks

Best T20 Bowler: Sisanda Magala

Best T20 Fielder: Bjorn Fortuin

Best One-Day Batsman: Dominic Hendricks

Best One-Day Bowler: Sisanda Magala

Best One-Day Fielder: Dominic Hendricks

Best Four-Day Batsman: Ryan Rickelton

Best Four-Day Bowler: Beauran Hendricks

Best Four-Day Fielder: Ryan Rickelton