SJN Hearings: Black Lives Matter advocate Michael Holding to be a guest speaker

Johannesburg - Former West Indies great, Michael Holding will appear at the Social Justice and Nation Building hearings as a guest speaker on Friday. The SJN hearings, wrap up this week. Holding, whose account of the importance of the Black Lives Matter movement on SkySports in the UK last year, earned widespread praise for its insightfulness and sensitivity.

In July, Holding released a book titled, Why We Kneel, How We Rise, which was prompted by the positive public reaction to his comments. The book expands upon his theme of how institutionalised racism developed historically and how it black people, and includes contributions from notable sports stars such as Usain Bolt, Thierry Henry, Michael Johnson and Naomi Osaka.