PAARL – Jason Smith and Lizaad Williams starred for the Cape Cobras as they took charge of their 4-Day Domestic Series clash against the Knights after two days of action in Paarl on Friday.
The hosts, who resumed day two on 266/3, went on to post 442/8 declared, before then reducing the visitors to 135/6 at stumps – still 307 runs ahead at Eurolux Boland Park.
All-rounder Smith led the way with an excellent 85 (151 balls, nine fours) and also a wicket at the cost of 22, while stand-in captain Williams grabbed 3/39 on a good day for Ashwell Prince’s side, who are seeking a first win of the campaign.
They began the second day with David Bedingham and Smith together, with the former adding five more to his overnight 132 before falling to Corne Dry (3/91) for 137 (179 balls, 16 fours, two sixes) – his highest franchise-level score.
But there was no respite for the Knights as Smith picked up the mantle by posting his highest score of 2019/20 in a stand of 82 with Qaasim Adams (43).