Smith and Williams put Cobras in control against Knights









Jason Smith (pictured) and Lizaad Williams starred for the Cape Cobras as they took charge of their 4-Day Domestic Series clash against the Knights. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix PAARL – Jason Smith and Lizaad Williams starred for the Cape Cobras as they took charge of their 4-Day Domestic Series clash against the Knights after two days of action in Paarl on Friday. The hosts, who resumed day two on 266/3, went on to post 442/8 declared, before then reducing the visitors to 135/6 at stumps – still 307 runs ahead at Eurolux Boland Park. All-rounder Smith led the way with an excellent 85 (151 balls, nine fours) and also a wicket at the cost of 22, while stand-in captain Williams grabbed 3/39 on a good day for Ashwell Prince’s side, who are seeking a first win of the campaign. They began the second day with David Bedingham and Smith together, with the former adding five more to his overnight 132 before falling to Corne Dry (3/91) for 137 (179 balls, 16 fours, two sixes) – his highest franchise-level score. But there was no respite for the Knights as Smith picked up the mantle by posting his highest score of 2019/20 in a stand of 82 with Qaasim Adams (43).

When the key man eventually fell, the Cobras opted to declare their innings after just over 108 overs.

The central franchise then fell into all sorts of trouble as Williams ripped through their top order.

Their stand-in skipper Grant Mokoena (0) last just four balls, while Obus Pienaar (5) and Raynard van Tonder (7) all fell cheaply, leaving them on 29/3.

Andries Gous (43) and Patrick Kruger (34) helped get them going with a stand of 61, but Smith broke the partnership to spark another mini collapse.

That was stemmed by Wandile Makwetu (27 not out) as the Knights got to stumps still needing plenty to do in the second half of the game.

African News Agency (ANA)