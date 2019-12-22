DURBAN – A maiden career 10-wicket haul by Jon-Jon Smuts played a key role as the Warriors completed a big innings and 29-run win over the Dolphins on the final day of their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter in Durban on Sunday.
The Proteas limited-overs all-rounder, who claimed six for 50 in the first innings, followed that up with four for 117 in the follow-on innings to help the visitors bowl out the hosts for 295 in their second innings around midway through day four.
There were also four wickets from Jade de Klerk (4/69) completing a fine seven-wicket match haul by the young spinner with the bottom-of-the-table Dolphins slipping from 208 for three overnight to their eventual total – a fall of seven wickets for 87.
It competed another disappointing display by the KwaZulu-Natal franchise, who end the year having lost three out of five matches in 2019/20.
For the Warriors, victory propelled them from fourth to second on the log with 80.28 points, just under 10 behind leaders and defending champions Imperial Lions.