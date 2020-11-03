Snyman amongst the wickets as Warriors wilt in Bloemfontein

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN - Jacques Snyman followed his flying century on the first day of the 4-Day Domestic Series campaign on Monday with three wickets on day two as the Knights took complete control of their season-opener against the Warriors in Bloemfontein on Tuesday. The 26-year-old claimed three for 29 and shared seven wickets with Shaun von Berg (4/54) to roll over the visitors for 158 at the Mangaung Oval. That was in reply to the Knights’ first innings 430 for six declared, which included Snyman’s world-wind record franchise century. The home side also returned to bat late in the day when they reached 26 without loss – a mammoth overall lead of 298. The hosts batted for only nine overs at the start of the day, moving from their overnight score of 405 for five to 430 before the declaration, which came shortly after Farhaan Behardien was dismissed for 75 (119 balls, 11 fours, 1 six). Marco Jansen claimed that wicket for figures of three for 86 in 22 overs.

Jacques Snyman of the Knights during day 2 of the CSA 4-Day 2020/21 game between the Knights and the Warriors at Mangaung Oval in the Free State on 3 November 2020. Photo: Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix

The Warriors, who lost a number of players before the game due to Covid-19, began their innings well enough by reaching 79 for one.

This after overcoming the early loss of Gihahn Cloete (five) to Migael Pretorius (2/13). Eddie Moore (28) and Matthew Breetzke (43) were responsible for the recovery with their stand that was worth 71 for the second wicket.

But things went terribly wrong from there for the men from the Eastern Cape as two quick wickets at the hands of Von Berg and Alfred Mothoa (1/23) left the score on 79 for three.

Von Berg then stuck into the middle order, before fellow spinner Snyman let his off-breaks do the talking with the tail, leaving the Warriors all out in 74 overs. Rudi Second finished unbeaten on 35.

Snyman (10) and Matthew Kleinveldt (15) then negotiated nine overs to take their side to the close in complete control.

@IOLSport