Solid as a rock: Breetzke and Moore fifties give Warriors a great start









Matthew Breetzke of the Warriors during day 1 of the 2019/20 4-Day Franchise Series game between the Cobras and the Warriors at Newlands on Monday. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix CAPE TOWN – Matthew Breetzke and Eddie Moore both struck half-centuries as the Warriors enjoyed the better of a weather-shortened opening day of their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter against the World Sports Betting Cape Cobras in Cape Town on Monday. The visitors reached stumps on 189 for three at Newlands, where heavy recent rain and more wet weather during the day meant that just 67 overs were possible. It was enough for the men from the Eastern Cape to make strong progress against their Western Cape rivals who were playing their first match of the season on their home turf. The Cobras were also bolstered by the return of Standard Bank Proteas trio of Zubayr Hamza, George Linde and Dane Piedt, although there was little they could do to prevent a strong opening from the Warriors. The match marked the debut of a new coach for the away side, with Robin Peterson having stepped in after three rounds of games to replace Rivash Govind on an interim basis until the end of the season.

And the former Proteas all-rounder would have been satisfied by what he saw as Moore and Breetzke gave them nearly a century start after they lost the toss and were put in to bat when the game eventually got going just after midday – the initial beginning delayed by a wet outfield.

Warriors opening batsmen Matthew Breetzke (left) and Edward Moore run for cover from the rain during day 1 of the 2019/20 4-Day Franchise Series game between the Cobras and the Warriors at Newlands on Monday. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

They put on 96 together, before the resurgent Dane Paterson (2/36) trapped Breetzke leg before wicket for 51 (118 balls, 6 fours).

After another rain delay, Moore took the score to 130, before he edged Piedt (1/57) to Hamza at slip for 60 (113 balls, 9 fours).

Paterson dismissed Rudi Second (11) 22 runs later as the Warriors were reduced to 152 for three, but Yaseen Vallie (43 not out) and Sinethemba Qeshile (16) shared an unbroken 37-run stand that took their side to the close in a solid position.

Sport Reporter