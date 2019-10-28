CAPE TOWN – Matthew Breetzke and Eddie Moore both struck half-centuries as the Warriors enjoyed the better of a weather-shortened opening day of their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter against the World Sports Betting Cape Cobras in Cape Town on Monday.
The visitors reached stumps on 189 for three at Newlands, where heavy recent rain and more wet weather during the day meant that just 67 overs were possible.
It was enough for the men from the Eastern Cape to make strong progress against their Western Cape rivals who were playing their first match of the season on their home turf.
The Cobras were also bolstered by the return of Standard Bank Proteas trio of Zubayr Hamza, George Linde and Dane Piedt, although there was little they could do to prevent a strong opening from the Warriors.
The match marked the debut of a new coach for the away side, with Robin Peterson having stepped in after three rounds of games to replace Rivash Govind on an interim basis until the end of the season.