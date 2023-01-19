South Africans love their cricket ... Five takeaways from the first SA20 week

Cape Town - The Betway SA20 has taken South African cricket by storm. IOL Sport's Zaahier Adams points out five highlights from the first week.
South Africans love cricket
This may have been in doubt recently with domestic crowds being virtually non-existent and the Proteas' Men's team flagging fortunes, but the Betway SA20 has reignited the passion for the game in South Africa. Spectactors have come back to the stadiums in their thousands and they seemingly want more.
Local talent takes centre stage
The South African conveyor belt of talent remains extremely strong with youngsters taking centre. Dewald Brevis is the obvious one with the MI Cape Town opener showing off his skills, while Donavon Ferreira has already also played a match-winning innings. Marco Jansen may be a Proteas Test international, but it's often forgotten that he is still 22 and has extreme potential with both ball and bat.
Unique conditions at each ground
Players have had to adapt their games on almost a daily basis due to the various pitch conditions. The Highveld, as expected, has been high-scoring at both Centurion and the Wanderers. But very surprisingly so has the coastal venues of Kingsmead in Durban and St George's Park in Gqeberha been. This has, however, been in total contrast to the two Western Cape venues of Newlands and Boland Park where there has been significant turn of offer to the slow bowlers.
Fielding standards have been raised
The domestic T20 Challenge has become synonymous with dropped catches and fielding lapses, but the SA20 has restored the levels of fielding South African teams were renowned for in the past. Yes, there have been opportunities spilled but the overall standard has been with a couple of electrifying one-handers and sensational run outs already achieved.
Umpires have been spot on
The level of officiating at the SA20 has also been impressive. The on-field umpires decisions have rarely been overturned, while the third umpires have provided plenty of clarity when called upon.
