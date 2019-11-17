DURBAN - A heroic innings of 83 from 42 balls from 26-year-old Wihan Lubbe was unable to save the Durban Heat from a 10 run defeat against the Cape Town Blitz in the Mzansi Super League on Sunday.
The game was Gary Kirsten’s side’s first full game of the 2019 MSL campaign after their opening two fixtures against the Tshwane Spartans and Paarl Rocks were both washed out without a ball being bowled due to torrential rain around Durban.
Batting first, the Blitz posted an impressive 174/6 which is the record total scored by a franchise at Kingsmead in the Mzansi Super League. The Heat started off well after Andile Phehlukwayo managed to remove the dangerous duo of Quinton de Kock and Janneman Malan for 17 and 13 respectively.
Marques Ackerman and Englishman Liam Livingston steadied the ship for the visitors with a third wicket stand of 57. Ackerman who plies his trade for the Dolphins showed off his familiarity with Kingsmead conditions during a fluent knock of 43 from 34 balls.
Asif Ali also produced some clean-hitting for the Blitz during a 26 ball 43 which featured four sixes and two fours. Phehlukwayo was uncharacteristically poor with the ball during the 17th over as he gave away 20 runs and also bowled three wides whilst conceding one six and two boundaries to George Linde and Ali.