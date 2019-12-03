Whether that’s jumping out of planes, climbing mountains or swimming with sharks when he doesn’t have the ball in his hand, Steyn needs to be enjoying what he is doing.
The last few years that smile has virtually disappeared, mostly due to injury which has resulted in a frustrating loss of form. But the old Steyn was back at Newlands on Sunday.
Charging in from his beloved Wynberg End for the Cape Town Blitz, the veteran fast bowler found his mojo of 2010 again. It was not just the way the ball was moving that was impressive, but the fact that Steyn was loving his work again.
He shared a light-hearted moment with the Tshwane Spartans’ AB de Villiers out in the middle when he cajoled his former Proteas captain out of his crease before picking the ball up and throwing down the stumps and appealing to the amusement of the crowd. Equally, he stuck out that famous tongue on a few occasions for the cameras.