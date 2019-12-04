Dale Steyn has urged his supporter to come out in their numbers for the team's final home fixture of the league phase. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – Cape Town Blitz fast bowler and the Mzansi Super League's current leading wicket-taker, Dale Steyn has urged his supporter to come out in their numbers for the team's final home fixture of the league phase. Blitz will host the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants at Newlands Cricket Ground on Friday.

Approximately 6800 people went through the turnstiles on Sunday, - the highest in this year's competition as the Blitz beat the Tshwane Spartans by 15 runs in Cape Town.

"It's awesome to play in Cape Town. It is honestly my favourite ground in the world," Steyn said.

"Our last [group] game is on Friday and I don't know what is going to happen, if we are going to make the play-offs, but it doesn't matter. Friday night is our last game here [at Newlands] and I am hoping for a similar crowd. Cape Town is the bomb.