Strong start for Dolphins in at home in Durban

DURBAN - Half-centuries by Senuran Muthusamy, Marques Ackerman and Khaya Zondo helped lay a solid platform for the Dolphins on the opening day of their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter against the Cape Cobras in Durban on Monday. The hosts reached 277 for five when bad light brought play to a close a little over five overs early at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium. This after having lost the toss at the start of the round three encounter – something that did not have too much of an impact as their top-order batsmen still enjoyed a solid performance. Proteas all-rounder Muthusamy, promoted to open in absence of in-form Grant Roelofsen, top-scored with a grinding 79 off 245 balls (12 fours, 1 six). Captain Ackerman was also influential with his much more attacking 66 off 86 balls (10 fours), whilst Zondo was unbeaten at the close thanks to his fluent innings of 60 (121 balls, 7 fours, 1 six).

That capped a good day for the home side, who were looking to bounce back following a 227-run thumping in the previous round.

They began the day on the back foot, however, as the in-form Sarel Erwee as run out by Pieter Malan for 13 following a miscommunication with Muthusamy.

It was 13 for one at that stage and Keegan Petersen then walked in and provided a solid 32-run contribution in an exactly 50-run second wicket stand that ended with a flying Zubayr Hamza catch at slip off pick of the bowlers Calvin Savage (1/26).

The Dolphins largely dominated from there – Ackerman helping Muthusamy put on 99 for the third wicket – as the home side moved to 162 for two when the skipper fell to Aviwe Mgijima (1/33).

Another partnership in the 90s followed as Muthusamy and Zondo put on 92 together for the fourth wicket, before Nandre Burger (1/59) landed his first wicket.

Roelofsen walked in next and did well to finally manage to get some runs following his wretched start to the season.

The Dolphins’ wicketkeeper reached 17 but was then out to Corbin Bosch (1/46) as the home side released some of the stronghold they had gained over the visitors.

