Sunrisers Eastern Cape blow Durban’s Super Giants away in Gqeberha

Cape Town — Roelof van der Merwe delivered the bowling performance of the Betway SA20 thus far for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape to decimate Durban's Super Giants at St George's Park on Sunday evening.
Van der Merwe claimed 6/20 to rout the Super Giants for just 86 in 14.4 overs. The Sunrisers won by a massive 124 runs to earn a bonus point.
It was a near-perfect performance from the Sunrisers after they had ealier delivered a batting exhibition to posted a mammoth 210/2.
Half-centuries from openers Adam Rossington and Jordan Hermann set up the imposing total. Rossington, in particular, was in fine form with his 72 coming off just 30 balls.
Young Hermann also showcased his talent with 59 off 44 balls.
David Miller guides Paarl Royals home over Pretoria Capitals
MI Cape Town resurrect their SA20 campaign with derby win over Paarl Royals
SA20 league leaders Pretoria Capitals make light work of Durban’s Super Giants
Tickets for SA20 final at the Wanderers sold out — organisers
All to play for in SA20 Cape derby between Paarl Royals and MI Cape Town
Sunrisers Eastern Cape beat Paarl Royals to record three wins in a row in SA20, up to second
The Sunrisers maintained the momentum through captain Aiden Markram (44 not out off 34 balls) and Tristan Stubbs (27 not out off 13 balls).
The total proved far too much for the Super Giants. The visitors were bundled out for a paltry 86.
Coach Lance Klusener had shifted around the batting line-up to give Matthew Breetzke a Betway SA20 debut while moving captain Quinton de Kock to No 5.
Unfortunately for the Super Giants the change in tactics did not prove successful with only Wiaan Mulder (29) and Keshav Maharaj (12) managing to get into double figures with the experienced Van der Merwe running through the visitors line-up.
Supplied