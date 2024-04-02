Team effort sees Dolphins to victory over Tuskers in CSA T20 Challenge

Marques Ackerman struck a key half century to help the Dolphins overcome KwaZulu-Natal rivals the Tuskers by 19 runs in the only completed match of the CSA T20 Challenge played at JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on Monday. The left-hander crashed six fours and a six in a 36-ball 54 that helped the Durban side post 151/7, before Tristan Luus grabbed 2/30 to help restrict their Pietermaritzburg rivals to 132/5.

The other match on double-header Monday between the Titans and North West Dragons only lasted 17.1 overs before rain forced the game to be abandoned and the points shared between the two sides. The results saw the Dolphins strengthen their grip on fourth spot, while the two points apiece saw both the Dragons and Titans lose ground in fourth and fifth.

Early trouble And the team from KZN will be happy with their latest performance after a strong win over their neighbours. Batting first after they lost the toss, the Dolphins found themselves in early trouble after a triple strike by Mbulelo Budaza (3/27) rocked their top order and left them on 15/3.

Ackerman and Khaya Zondo (21) initially rebuilt, with a 58-run fourth wicket stand, before another flurry of wickets saw the batting side sink to 92/7 – this time Smangaliso Nhlebela (2/28) and Thando Ntini (2/24) causing the damage. But Andile Phehlukwayo (30*) and Prenelan Subrayen (28*) then added an unbroken 59 to bolster the Dolphins to a total above 150. The Tuskers were never really in the game after losing Cameron Delport (5) early, and despite the efforts of Kagiso Rapulana (43), Tian Koekemoer (26) and Keith Dudgeon (35), they came up well short.

Subrayen (1/23) and Phehlukwayo (1/28) were also amongst the wickets for the Durbanites. In the day’s second game, the Titans reached 139/4 when the elements struck. Rivaldo Moonsamy (33), Sibonelo Makhanya (52 off 39 balls, 4 fours, 2 sixes) and Neil Brand (25*) were all amongst the runs for the defending champions, who in the end, had to settle for a share of the points against the Dragons.