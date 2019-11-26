PORT ELIZABETH – Working as a unit and advice from some seasoned players have helped the Nelson Bay Giants to retain their spot on the Mzansi's League’s standings.
The Giants will play host to Paarl Rocks on Wednesday in what will be another top-of-the-table clash in Port Elizabeth.
Giants' players Beuran Hendricks and Marco Marais said the team’s chemistry was “very much alive” over the last two weeks and has contributed to the squads' performance.
“There isn’t too much pressure and being on top of the table is a positive driving force for us. For every game it will just boil down to our approach to any situation we face and how we can finish well on a high,” Hendricks said.
Whilst not having had any game-time thus far, Hendricks said he was fit for action, should the team need him.