Team unity and chemistry has taken NMB Giants to the top of Mzansi standings









Giants' player Beuran Hendricks said the team’s chemistry was “very much alive” over the last two weeks. Photo: ANI Photo PORT ELIZABETH – Working as a unit and advice from some seasoned players have helped the Nelson Bay Giants to retain their spot on the Mzansi's League’s standings. The Giants will play host to Paarl Rocks on Wednesday in what will be another top-of-the-table clash in Port Elizabeth. Giants' players Beuran Hendricks and Marco Marais said the team’s chemistry was “very much alive” over the last two weeks and has contributed to the squads' performance. “There isn’t too much pressure and being on top of the table is a positive driving force for us. For every game it will just boil down to our approach to any situation we face and how we can finish well on a high,” Hendricks said. Whilst not having had any game-time thus far, Hendricks said he was fit for action, should the team need him.

“The team is quite successful at the moment and if you’re a good side you don’t tamper with winning ways. I am happy to buy my time and if the team needs me, I am ready,” he said.

When asked about the pressures of playing T20 cricket in such a high-profile competition, Marais said having a definitive role in the team, allows each individual to fine-tune his craft.

“Yes, it can be difficult to adapt as you play back-to-back matches against different teams, but the one thing that makes it easier is role definition.

“This is the tournament where you really want to do well and show the world what you can do. Our roles were defined before the tournament started and each player knows what he has to do.

“When we practise, we practise for situations you would be faced with come game day,” Marais said.

Marais added that it was extremely beneficial to have the likes of Jon-Jon Smuts and Heino Kuhn, who generously offer words of wisdom and advice to the younger teammates, be part of the team.

With two nail-biting wins against the Cape Town Blitz and Durban Heat last week, the Giants find themselves on a winning streak.

Against this background, that they look to seal off a fourth home win against Paarl Rocks.

African News Agency (ANA)