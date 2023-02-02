Temba Bavuma finally lands SA20 contract, snapped up by Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Durban — Temba Bavuma’s fortunes have risen astronomically over the last week with the Sunrisers Eastern Cape unveiling the Proteas white-ball captain as their new signing for the second half of the Betway SA20 on Thursday. Bavuma was originally overlooked for the inaugural Betway SA20 when all six teams chose not to bid for the Proteas skipper. The 32-year-old’s omission caused a massive outcry all around the country, particularly as it was just prior to last year’s ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

🚨 Our Sunrisers Eastern Cape family just got bigger & better! 🔥



Temba Bavuma joins the Sunrisers for the remainder of the season 🙌@TembaBavuma | #SEC #SunrisersEasternCape #PlayWithFire #SA20 pic.twitter.com/wJZMGuUPr2 — Sunrisers Eastern Cape (@SunrisersEC) February 2, 2023 But after taking a mental break ahead of the recent One-Day International series against England, Bavuma returned refreshed and recharged and it immediately showed in his performances.

He struck 180 runs at an average of 60.0 in the three-match series, at a strike-rate of 114.64. It also included a marvellous 109 off just 102 balls in the second ODI against the world champions that was arguably the most striking international innings of his career. SEE ALSO: Temba Bavuma maintained his dignity despite keyboard warriors’ prejudice The Sunrisers have certainly paid attention to Bavuma’s form, and opted to add him to their squad after Somerset captain Tom Abell received his maiden call-up to the England ODI squad for their tour to Bangladesh.

“I am so excited to be joining up with the Sunrisers Eastern Cape team for the remainder of the SA20 campaign,” Bavuma said on social media. I'm very excited to be taking this step into the future of cricket fandom. An association with @rariohq is sure to bring me closer to the truly passionate fans of the game - and that's a prospect I'm really looking forward to.#rememberthetemba

“I look forward to the opportunity and look forward to being part of an incredible bunch of guys and I’m sure good memories will be made.” Bavuma could likely slot straight into the Sunrisers’ starting XI for their all-important clash against Durban’s Super Giants at Kingsmead on Friday afternoon. SEE ALSO: Shukri helped me cut through the nonsense in my head, says Temba Bavuma