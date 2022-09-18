Ten non-Proteas who might attract attention at SA20 auction on Monday

Johannesburg — While much has been made of the potential ‘big pay day’ for some local cricketers in the SA20 auction on Monday, for others it’s also going to be a reality check about their value as their talents are objectively reviewed by analysts and coaches, who have no attachment to South African cricket and are only answerable to team owners, who are all based in India. Stuart Hess looks at 10 non-Proteas players who could (should even), get called up and make a name for themselves.

Evan Jones Tall, strong and athletic, he’s cut from the same mold as Chris Morris. Hits the ball miles, can bowl in the high 130s and is capable of hitting the 140-mark while his fielding is excellent . Made an impression for Northern Cape in the Provincial T20 Cup last season, and the Gauteng Lions have contracted him for next season. Perhaps one for the Joburg Super Kings, but the others will be interested. Sibonelo Makhanya

A local fan favourite, capable of flashy strokeplay and delivering moments of magic out of nothing. Last season he added consistency to his game, across all formats and in the One-Day Cup in particular, where he captained the Titans, he was also an effective finisher. Will lighten up the mood in the dressing room. Donovan Ferreira The decision to take time off work to play for the Titans in the Provincial T20 Cup last summer paid dividends as he went from bit-part player initially to key finisher and subsequently a crucial member of the limited overs team. The Pretoria Capitals will have insider knowledge on him, although the SA20 social media account, providing a video clip of his performances, will have drawn the attention of others. Could be a bidding war here.

Matthew Breetzke He faded away towards the end of last season, but when he did score runs, those innings made you sit up. His strike-rate of 129 doesn’t scream ‘pick me,’ but he is a cricketer with a point to prove and given the opportunity could make a real difference for his side. Mihlali Mpongwana

Made some vital contributions for Western Province with both bat and ball in One-Day Cup last summer. Seems to enjoy performing under pressure. His T20 numbers aren’t great but at 22, he’s one of those with a lot of potential and in the right environment, a player who can be developed into something special. Wesley Marshall The 28-year-old will certainly garner interest. He may be one-dimensional, but it’s a heck of a dimension and if he does come off he will win games on his own. Hits the ball miles as his strike-rate of 148.23 suggests.

Junaid Dawood With Tabraiz Shamsi, Shaun von Berg and Keshav Maharaj likely to attract the most attention among the spinners in the auction, the 25-year-old leggie from Western Province could be amongst those bargain purchases. Impressed in the T20 Challenge in Gqeberha where he claimed 12 wickets at an average of 13.25, while his economy rate was below six an over. Gideon Pieters

Hit the 140-mark a few times in some lively spells for Border in the T20 Provincial competition at the start of last season. Clearly a bowler with a lot of talent, and at just 23, someone who can be developed into an important component of an attack in the next few years. Duan Jansen The other Jansen - Marco’s twin - who, it has been claimed, is a better limited overs bowler than his boet. Showed enough variation for North West In the T20 Challenge to suggest some of those claims could be true. Not as polished yet as Marco, but he’s just 21, and there’ll certainly be teams interested in a lanky left-arm seamer.

Hershell America Remember him? That Provincial T20 tournament does seem like it was a long time ago, but he made enough of an impression that a couple of teams may look at him, even if just as a ‘death bowler’ option. Didn’t play much cricket after that tournament, which may be a concern, and anyone picking him up will want to see him bowl a lot in local competitions before the SA20 starts. @shockerhess