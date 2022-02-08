’The ’Bear’ roars again - CSA T20 Challenge off to a flying start

The CSA T20 Challenge got underway at St George’s Park on Monday with Western Province defeating neighbours Paarl Rocks, while the Warriors held their nerve in a tense victory over the Titans. IOL’s Sport Zaahier Adams picks six “Plays of the Day’ from the two matches on Day 1.

1. The “Bear” roars again! Richard Levi made a belligerent return to South African cricket with match-winning innings for Western Province. The 34-year-old underlined the value of experience, bludgeoning nine fours and three sixes in his 39-ball 67 at a hugely-impressive strike-rate of 171.8. He targeted the Rocks spinners, tucking into Siyabonga Mahima smashing him for two sixes in an over. He was equally severe on off-spinner Imraan Manack with a few rasping drives that sped to the cover boundary. 2. Evergreen Hardus Viljoen

Another former Kolpak that has returned to South African cricket over the last year, Viljoen reminded everyone that he still possesses the speed that earned him a Test cap a few years ago at the Bullring. He certainly hustled up the WP young batters, dismissing both Jonathan Bird and Gavin Kaplan in the Powerplay, and eventually finished with the impeccable figures of 3/16 albeit in a losing cause. 3. Big George is smiling again The official reason for George Linde not being in New Zealand is due to him getting married last week, but the Proteas all-rounder was just desperate to get some gametime again after sitting on the sidelines with the national team for the past three months. He delivered a fine spell of 2/13 from his allotted four overs before taking WP home with an undefeated 20. “I’m one of the senior players in the team. I haven’t played in a long while but I can’t make any excuses. I just have to get on with it and show the younger guys a bit of leadership,” he said.

4. Remember the name … Tristan Stubbs The Warriors are the unapologetic thrill-seekers of domestic T20 cricket and they blasted their way to 64/0 in the Powerplay with Matthew Breetze and Wihann Lubbe putting the Titans to the sword. However, it is also the belief they show in their younger players that is a joy to watch with 21-year-old Tristan Stubbs not afraid to take on one of the world’s best T20 bowlers in Tabraiz Shamsi. The youngster received an earful from Shamsi for his audacity, but that was only after he had clubbed a six and four off consecutive deliveries which formed part of his 27-ball 51 (1x4, 4x6). 5. Quinny gets played

The Proteas superstar was dismissed for a second-ball duck after the Warriors had made a last-minute change of bowling from paceman Dane Patterson to off-spinner Lubbe. 6. Unlucky Ferreira Donovan Ferreira may be the most unheralded player in the Titans star-studded line-up, but the attacking right-hander certainly made a name for himself by taking his team to the brink of victory with a blitzkrieg 60 not out off 40 balls. Ultimately though he fell short with another youngster Tiaan van Vuuren holding his nerve for the Warriors in the last over.