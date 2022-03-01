The CSA T20 Challenge XI

The CSA T20 Challenge has concluded in Gqeberha with the Rocks emerging victorious. There were sparkling individual performances with both bat and ball and plenty of talent on display. IOL Sport’s Zaahier Adams picks his “CSA T20 Challenge XI”.

1. Pieter Malan - Rocks Runs: 368 HS: 71 50s: 5 Ave: 46 SR: 118.70 The Rocks captain has transformed his white-ball game and actually outshone his brother Janneman in Gqeberha. Was rewarded with leading his team to the title.

2. Wihan Lubbe – Warriors Runs: 231 HS: 69* Ave: 38.50 SR: 122.22 The home team play an all-out attack brand of T20 cricket and Lubbe set the tone upfront in the Powerplay with some dominating performances.

3. Heinrich Klaasen (wk) - Titans Runs: 253 HS: 59* Ave: 50.60 SR: 119.33 The former Proteas T20 captain enjoyed a welcome return to form. Although he never kept for the Titans, he takes the gloves in this team to balance out the XI.

4. David Miller - Dolphins Runs: 193 HS: 58 Ave: 64.33 SR: 156.91

A timely reminder that “Miller time” remains one of the most destructive batters in the country. Injury unfortunately plagued Miller during the latter stages of the tournament which disrupted his momentum. 5. Tristan Stubbs - Warriors Runs: 293 HS 80* Ave 48.83 SR 183.12

Unequivocally the sensation of St George’s Park. The local boy lit up the stadium every time he walked to the crease and in the process played himself into T20 World Cup contention later this year. Pieter Malan led the charge with bat in hand for @Paarl_Rocks in the #CSAT20Challenge 💥 #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/7qruw0HocR — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) March 1, 2022

6. Donavon Ferreira - Titans Runs: 166 HS: 60* Ave: 83.00 SR: 136.06 Ferreira is not in possession of a professional contract, but the youngster certainly showed he belongs at this level with a couple of fine innings that were punctuated with some hefty blows.

7. Ferisco Adams – Rocks Wickets: 8 BBI: 2/14 Ave: 27.25 Eco: 7.97, Runs: 136, HS: 34 Ave: 22.66, SR: 118.26 The “Ice Man” delivered at crunch time for the Rocks. His superb penultimate over followed by the Super Over against North West was the most pivotal moments in the entire competition.

8. Senuran Muthasamy – North West Dragons Wickets 10 BBI 4/20 Ave 9.90 Eco: 4.30 There were absolutely no freebies from the former Dolphins spinner as he finished as the most miserly bowler of the tournament.

🏆 The Gbets Rocks are the #CSAT20Challenge champions 🏆



They defeat the star-studded Momentum Multiply Titans by 15 runs to lift the first domestic silverware of the season. pic.twitter.com/xwDD4OaV6O — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) February 27, 2022 9. Lizaad Williams - Titans

Wickets 10, BBI: 2/20 Ave 21.50 Eco 6.71 Western Province’s Beuran Hendricks looked definite for this position, but he faded away as Williams grew stronger. Full of passion but also able to deliver when it matters most. 10. Ziyaad Abrahams - Rocks

Wickets: 12, BBI: 5/34 Ave 11.50 Eco 7.73 The Rocks seamer had a belated start after being left out of the starting XI initially. But once he was drafted into the line-up, Abrahams proved to be an inspiration claiming successive hauls of 3/22, 5/34 and 4/34. Equally, his presence in the Rocks line-up ensured the Boland team had plenty of support with Abrahams’ entire family filling up the stands every game. 11. Junaid Dawood - Western Province