Pieter Malan of GbetsRocks during the 2nd semi-final 2022 CSA T20 Challenge game between Western Province and Rocks at St Georges Park in Port Elizabeth on 25 February 2022. Picture: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix
The CSA T20 Challenge XI

By Zaahier Adams

The CSA T20 Challenge has concluded in Gqeberha with the Rocks emerging victorious.

There were sparkling individual performances with both bat and ball and plenty of talent on display.  IOL Sport’s Zaahier Adams picks his “CSA T20 Challenge XI”.

1. Pieter Malan - Rocks

Runs: 368 HS: 71 50s: 5 Ave: 46 SR: 118.70

The Rocks captain has transformed his white-ball game and actually outshone his brother Janneman in Gqeberha. Was rewarded with leading his team to the title.

2. Wihan Lubbe – Warriors

Runs: 231 HS: 69* Ave: 38.50 SR: 122.22

The home team play an all-out attack brand of T20 cricket and Lubbe set the tone upfront in the Powerplay with some dominating performances.

3. Heinrich Klaasen (wk) - Titans

Runs: 253 HS: 59* Ave: 50.60 SR: 119.33

The former Proteas T20 captain enjoyed a welcome return to form. Although he never kept for the Titans, he takes the gloves in this team to balance out the XI.

A timely reminder that “Miller time” remains one of the most destructive batters in the country. Injury unfortunately plagued Miller during the latter stages of the tournament which disrupted his momentum.

5. Tristan Stubbs - Warriors

Runs: 293 HS 80* Ave 48.83 SR 183.12

Unequivocally the sensation of St George’s Park. The local boy lit up the stadium every time he walked to the crease and in the process played himself into T20 World Cup contention later this year.

6. Donavon Ferreira - Titans

Runs: 166 HS: 60* Ave: 83.00 SR: 136.06

Ferreira is not in possession of a professional contract, but the youngster certainly showed he belongs at this level with a couple of fine innings that were punctuated with some hefty blows.

7. Ferisco Adams – Rocks

Wickets: 8 BBI: 2/14 Ave: 27.25 Eco: 7.97, Runs: 136, HS: 34 Ave: 22.66, SR: 118.26

The “Ice Man” delivered at crunch time for the Rocks. His superb penultimate over followed by the Super Over against North West was the most pivotal moments in the entire competition.

8. Senuran Muthasamy – North West Dragons

Wickets 10 BBI 4/20 Ave 9.90 Eco: 4.30

There were absolutely no freebies from the former Dolphins spinner as he finished as the most miserly bowler of the tournament.

9. Lizaad Williams - Titans

Wickets 10, BBI: 2/20 Ave 21.50 Eco 6.71

Western Province’s Beuran Hendricks looked definite for this position, but he faded away as Williams grew stronger. Full of passion but also able to deliver when it matters most.

10. Ziyaad Abrahams - Rocks

Wickets: 12, BBI: 5/34 Ave 11.50 Eco 7.73

The Rocks seamer had a belated start after being left out of the starting XI initially. But once he was drafted into the line-up, Abrahams proved to be an inspiration claiming successive hauls of 3/22, 5/34 and 4/34. Equally, his presence in the Rocks line-up ensured the Boland team had plenty of support with Abrahams’ entire family filling up the stands every game.

11. Junaid Dawood - Western Province

Wickets: 12 BBI: 3/22 Ave: 13.25 Eco: 5.88

World No 1 T20 bowler Tabraiz Shamsi may have claimed the only hat-trick of the tournament to propel him to the top of the tournament’s wicket-takers list, but Dawood was consistent throughout. The young leg-spinner played a major role in Western Province going unbeaten in their first matches before the batting unit lost momentum towards the back end.

