The Thabang Moroe report: Enough evidence to act, says Cricket SA president

JOHANNESBURG – Cricket South Africa’s president, Chris Nenzani said there is sufficient evidence contained in the initial report from independent forensic investigators to “act on the issue,” of the organisation’s suspended chief executive, Thabang Moroe. What that “act” will be and what it regards as far as the Moroe “issue” is concerned, Nenzani didn’t say. Cricket SA’s Board of Directors met on Monday evening to discuss the initial part of a report given to them by investigators on June 19. The final version of the report which Nenzani had stated would be given to CSA’s Members Council has been slightly delayed, CSA said in a statement released on Tuesday afternoon. Cricket SA hopes to take ownership of the final version of the report within the next week. The Board will meet again on Friday when it "will take the actions necessary from (the first report's) findings and recommendations." “I would like to stress that the Board is treating this matter with urgency and is committed to bringing it to immediate conclusion,” said Nenzani. “We will certainly be able to act on the issue of the suspended Chief Executive on the basis of the first report,” he added. It is almost seven months since Cricket SA's Board suspended Moroe, alleging misconduct on his part. He has been paid his full salary in that time.

Nenzani has cited the importance of following procedures to ensure none of CSA’s disciplinary code’s are breached nor the country’s laws as among the reasons Moroe hasn’t faced any punishment.

It took a full two months for the Members Council – the body comprising Nenzani, his deputy Beresford Williams and the 12 provincial presidents – to appoint auditors and then another month before they could begin work, while awaiting terms of reference for their investigation.

Despite the supposed care with which CSA followed procedure, Moroe’s legal advisors have highlighted various concerns with the way his suspension has been handled, specifically the timeline related to how he was informed and they later took issue with CSA about his supposed failure to cooperate with the forensic auditors.

Moroe’s lawyer Michael Moetseneng-Bill said his client had been contacted by the investigators but the conversations were brief, explaining recently: “We haven’t engaged on the substance of any allegation.”

It’s been reported that Moroe’s lawyers wrote to the parliamentary portfolio committee for sport, arts and culture, subsequent to CSA’s appearance before it on June 19, expressing surprise at CSA’s assertion that the investigation was nearing completion given that their client had not given his side of matters.

