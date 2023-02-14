The waiting is over ... here’s the SA20 Team of the Tournament

Cape Town - The inaugural SA20 was a rousing success. There was plenty of hype in relation to the entertainment off the field, but the premier attraction remained the sparkling cricket played out in the middle. Here IOL Sport’s Zaahier Adams, who covered the tournament extensively all around South Africa, picks his SA20 Team of the Tournament.

1. Faf du Plessis (Joburg Super Kings) 369 runs, Ave: 41, HS: 113, SR: 147.60 The Joburg Super Kings captain was integral to the process of transforming the Wanderers into a fortress. The Super Kings were unbeaten at home due to Faf du Plessis striking 232 runs in four innings, which included the tournament’s maiden century.

Unfortunately for Du Plessis and the Super Kings, his form evaded him at a critical point of the campaign as he closed off with two successive ducks. CHECK OUT OUR IOL SPORT ICC WOMEN’S T20 WORLD CUP DIGIMAG HERE! 2. Adam Rossington (Sunrisers Eastern Cape)

246 runs, Ave: 27.33, HS: 72, SR: 166.21 There are arguably better options to include at the top of the order, such as Pretoria Capitals’ Will Jacks (270 runs in 7 innings) or Durban’s Super Giants’ Quinton de Kock (271 runs) behind the stumps, but Rossington gets my nod for the way he embodies the champions’ spirit. The Englishman’s half-century off just 20 balls in the final against Pretoria Capitals was a clincher for me as it ensured a possibly nervy run chase would be comfortable in the end. 3. Jos Buttler (Paarl Royals)

391 runs, Ave: 39.10, HS: 70, SR: 132.54 England’s white-ball captain was a class above any batter in the tournament. His consistency was impeccable and virtually carried the Paarl Royals’ batting unit on his shoulders. He also stood up in the crunch moments with his 70 in the final round-robin game ensuring the Paarl team’s progression to the semi-finals. Equally adept behind the stumps. 4. Aiden Markram (Sunrisers Eastern Cape)

366 runs, Ave: 33.27, HS: 100, SR: 127.97 11 wickets, Ave: 14.63, BB: 2/7, Eco: 6.19 The tournament’s official Player of the Season, and the first captain to lift the SA20 trophy, Aiden Markram enjoyed a dream campaign. Initially, it was the ball that Markram was making an impact with on the coast before moving up to the Highveld where he found his rhythm with the bat. His century in the semi-final to knock out the Super Kings was arguably the innings of the tournament. His leadership skills were also effective in getting the Sunrisers to pull in one direction.

5. Heinrich Klaasen (Durban’s Super Giants) 363 runs, Ave: 60.50, HS: 104 not out, SR: 164.25 Heinrich Klaasen was fighting a lone cause for the Super Giants and virtually single-handedly took them to the brink of the semi-finals with a breathtaking century in Centurion. He was equally consistent at Kingsmead in an under-performing team.

6. Jimmy Neesham (Pretoria Capitals) 176 runs, Ave: 25.14, HS: 37, SR: 132.33 14 wickets, Ave: 17.92 , BB: 3/7, Eco: 8.27

The Black Caps players brought a real element of high-quality international class to the maiden SA20 season. He always seemed to be there when the Capitals required him with bat or ball, and especially in the field where he pulled off three spellbinding catches. 7. Marco Jansen (Sunrisers Eastern Cape) 177 runs, Ave: 44.25, HS: 66, SR: 150.00

8 wickets, Ave: 34.37, BB: 1/5, Eco: 7.74 Many would probably have opted for young Eathan Bosch in this role for his 15 wickets, but Marco Jansen’s performances with the bat gives him the edge. It was his astonishing assault on MI Cape Town captain Rashid Khan that yielded 28 runs at Newlands that ignited the Sunrisers’ successful campaign. 8. Roelof van der Merwe (Sunrisers Eastern Cape)

20 wickets, Ave: 9.55, BB: 6/20, Eco: 5.61 The “Bulldog” was excellent once he was drafted into the Sunrisers’ starting XI. He was inspirational with the ball, finishing the tournament as the joint leading wicket-taker, while cajoling the rest of his teammates to produce what everyone else thought was impossible. ALSO READ: IOL Sport Women’s T20 World Cup Cricket Digimag: ‘It’s the women’s time!’

9. Bjorn Fortuin (Paarl Royals) 14 wickets, Ave: 18.21, BB: 3/14, Eco: 6.45 Another left-arm spinner with the heart the size of a mountain. Fortuin was excellent on his home ground, Boland Park, and continued that success all around SA. His ability to take a wicket in the first over of the powerplay became his signature move.

10. Gerald Coetzee (Joburg Super Kings) 17 wickets, Ave: 13.52, BB: 4/24, Eco: 8.07 The young fast bowler charged in throughout the tournament and showed the value of raw pace. His trademark bandana around his head transformed him into a SA20 cult figure.

Proteas women star Chloe Tyron walking the walk after big money pay day in WPL 11. Anrich Nortje (Pretoria Capitals) 20 wickets, Ave: 13.25, BB: 3/12, Eco: 6.18