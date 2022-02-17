Theunis de Bruyn blasts Titans to victory over Lions in CSA T20 Challenge

Cape Town - Titans captain Theunis de Bruyn led his team to a comprehensive victory over the Lions in Port Elizabeth on Thursday, to place them on the brink of semi-final qualification in the CSA T20 Challenge. The Sky Blues' momentum has steadily grown since their opening defeat to the Warriors, as they have now won four matches in a row to sit in second place behind the table-toppers Western Province.

De Bruyn, who has been struggling for runs previously, also rediscovered his mojo with an undefeated 63 from 51 balls. The skipper was ably supported by Heinrich Klaasen (44) with the pair adding 106 runs for the fourth Titans wicket. It was a crucial partnership after the Lions had picked up the big scalps of Quinton de Kock (22) and Dewald Brevis (7) within the Powerplay. ALSO READ: WP Blitz and Paarl Rocks issue serious statement of intent in CSA T20 Challenge