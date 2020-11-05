Theunis de Bruyn’s ton helps Titans trump Cobras despite George Linde’s effors

CAPE TOWN - A composed century by Theunis de Bruyn together with a defiant unbeaten 41 from Junior Dala paved the way for the Titans to complete a thrilling two-wicket win over the Cape Cobras on the final day of their 4-Day Domestic Series opener on Thursday. Chasing a tricky 316 for victory, the visitors began the final day well-placed at 195 for three, but the loss of some early wickets tilted the balance in favour of the hosts. Proteas batsman De Bruyn carried their hopes with his 14th career first-class century, though, as he went on to record an excellent 127 (204 balls, 13x4, 1x6). But he fell when 29 were still needed, setting up a nervous finish for the Titans, who eventually squeezed over the line thanks to Dala’s fighting 85-ball vigil, which included six boundaries. The result completed a fine comeback for Mandla Mashimbyi’s side, who were well behind the game when they were bowled out for 150 in the first innings at Six Gun Grill Newlands.

But they stormed back well in the second innings, that had begun well on day three of the 2020/21 season opener thanks to Dean Elgar, who followed his ton in the first innings with 58, as well as 48 by Aiden Markram.

That had given them a century start and De Bruyn built well on that on the final morning, despite wickets falling around him.

V I C T O R Y: We claim a 3 wicket victory over the Six Gun Grill @CobrasCricket . de Bruyn put on 127 runs before Dala (41*) & Shamsi (0*) saw us to 316-8 for the victory.



A great start to our #4DaySeries campaign. 👏![CDATA[]]>🏽![CDATA[]]>👏![CDATA[]]>🏽#COBvTTN | #SkyBlues | #WhatMakesUsTitans pic.twitter.com/vY2Dyn8eFe — The Titans (@Titans_Cricket) November 5, 2020

Three were lost relatively early in the day when Sibonelo Makhanya (4), Grant Thomson (4) and Diego Rosier (1) fell for the addition of 38 runs.

George Linde (4/123) claimed two of those wickets as he ended with nine wickets in the match.

At that stage, though, it left the Titans on 233 for six, but a stand key partnership of 54 between De Bruyn and Dala raised hopes, before the former was held by Zubayr Hamza off David Schierhout (1/33).

But Dala plugged away, and despite the late loss of Lizaad Williams (8) to Ziyaad Abrahams (3/50), the Titans got home at the end of an extended morning session.

