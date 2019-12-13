Jack Madiseng became the fourth member of Cricket South Africa’s Board of Directors to tender his resignation on Wednesday night. He is the first non-independent director to do so following the resignations last week of independent members; Shirley Zinn, Mohammed Iqbal Khan and Dawn Mokhobo.
Madiseng left himself with no option; maybe he did want to be seen as a ‘good guy’, maybe he felt guilty for his part in throwing his good pal Thabang Moroe under the bus or maybe there were other, more powerful factors at work. It doesn’t matter.
Madiseng had left himself in a difficult spot with his November 29 letter to Cricket SA president Chris Nenzani and the body’s vice-president Beresford Williams in which Madiseng admonished the pair for their failure to take responsibility for CSA’s woes and for leaving Moroe to take - as Madiseng put it - all the “klaps,” from the public and the players union, the SA Cricketers Association.
At least Madiseng has in some way seen the light, but Donovan May, another non-independent director gave us all a pretty good look at how the remaining board members are still very much in a fog. May, the president of Eastern Province cricket, made some bold pronouncements as part of an interview with TimesLIVE.co.za this week.