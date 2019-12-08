PAARL – Without wanting to sound too much like United States President Donald Trump, but Proteas captain Faf du Plessis is hoping South African cricket can become "great" again.
Du Plessis has admitted that the recent travails have affected South African cricket negatively and the time has now arrived for a new beginning, particularly with England arriving in the country within the next week.
"There's too much negative stuff that's happened over the last four or five weeks and our cricket is too strong to have so many issues all the time," Du Plessis told the media after leading the Paarl Rocks to a home Mzansi Super League final.
"We are too proud a cricketing nation to be talking about this stuff all the time. The attention needs to be on the cricket and making sure we will build ourselves as a team and ourselves as an organisation to be great again."
Du Plessis is eager for the focus to return to the Proteas and getting everyone working together in order to help the team break a run of five consecutive Test defeats.