Titans and Cobras play to a draw at Centurion

JOHANNESBURG - A century stand between Pieter Malan and Jonathan Bird ensured the Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras batted out the final day of their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter against the Momentum Multipy Titans without much drama as the two sides drew in Centurion on Thursday.

Proteas opener Malan scored the only half-century of the innings finishing with 57 (142 balls, 8 fours), while Bird posted 47 to help the visitors reach 207 for five before the two captains shook hands.

At that stage, the Cobras were 178 runs ahead but with no chance of a result after the two sides had cancelled each other out over the course of the game at SuperSport Park.

The Cape side, who made 411 in the first innings followed by the Titans posting 440, started the final morning on 33 for none.

Lizaad Williams of the Titans celebrates with teammates the wicket of Jonathan Bird of the Cobras during the CSA 4-Day 2020/21 match between Momentum Multiply Titans and Cape Cobras at Supersport Park, Centurion, on 03 December 2020. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Malan and Bird took that score to 100, before the latter fell to Lizaad Williams (1/46).