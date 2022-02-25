Titans crush Dolphins to book CSA T20 Challenge final place

Cape Town - A combination of some brilliant new-ball bowling, a Tabraiz Shamsi hat-trick and a breezy innings from teenage prodigy Dewald Brevis powered the Titans to the CSA T20 Challenge final on Friday.

The Titans were out of the blocks in a flash and caught the Dolphins napping by reducing Imraan Khan's team to 11/3 in a flash.

Junior Dala did the initial damage by removing both openers Keegan Petersen and Grant Roelofson, before Lizaad Williams claimed the big wicket of Proteas southpaw David Miller.

Khaya Zondo (33) tried to rebuild the Dolphins innings just like he did in the previous game against Western Province, but on this occasion he had no support with Shamsi wrecking havoc in the middle overs.