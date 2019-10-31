BLOEMFONTEIN – Openers Victor Mahlangu and Wesley Marshall led a colossal second-innings batting effort that ended with Junior Dala and Lungi Ngidi the heroes as the Momentum Multiply Titans managed to salvage a draw from their round-four 4-Day Domestic Series encounter against the VKB Knights in Bloemfontein on Thursday.
Needing to bat out the final day, which they had resumed on 145 for none, the visitors finished on 367 for eight in their follow-on innings that dragged deep into the final day.
Their rookie openers both struck 90s and put on 203 for the first wicket, with the ever-reliable Farhaan Behardien chipping in with 81 (132 balls, 10 fours, 1 six).
However, when the veteran Standard Bank Proteas batsman fell, there were still 20 overs to go, leaving Dala and Ngidi to face the music.
The pair managed to fend off everything the Knights threw at them, finishing with 11 off 92 balls and five off 49 balls respectively as Mark Boucher’s men survived.