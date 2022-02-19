Titans end WP Blitz’s unbeaten run to book CSA T20 Challenge playoff spot

Cape Town - The Titans secured their place in the CSA T20 Challenge playoffs after ending Western Province's unbeaten run at St George's Park on Saturday. The Sky Blues were dominant in all facets of the game with Province enduring a rare off day at the office.

Lizaad Williams set up the victory with an inspired new-ball spell that included the big wicket of Richard Levi in the first over of the innings. Province rely heavily on Levi providing the momentum during the Powerplay and struggled to get going after Levi's dismissal. It was only when Dane Vilas (60 not out) joined Tony de Zorzi (45) after Jonathan Bird's departure did WP find any rhythm. The pair initially ran well between the wickets before attacking the Titans spinners during their 85-run partnership for the third wicket.

GAME 1 RESULT | @Titans_Cricket WON BY 7 WICKETS



A well polished performance by the men from Pretoria see them over the line against the in form @WP_Blitz 👏 #CSAT20Challenge #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/0TMRu2N0NW — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 19, 2022 Williams though returned at the death to close out the innings superbly by restricting WP to 140/5. Although the contest went down to the last over, the Titans were never under any pressure during the run chase. Openers Quinton de Kock and Theunis de Bruyn laid the platform with 43 and 37 respectively that nullified the threat the impressive WP new-ball bowlers Beuran Hendricks and Wayne Parnell posed.