Titans favourites in Momentum Cup game against Cobras

The Multiply Titans have their Momentum Cup fate very much in their own hands - win their remaining two league matches and they’re into the semifinals.

That one of those matches is against the woeful Cape Cobras, will be helpful. The Cape side have won just two matches in this season’s One-Day Cup. A lot of that is down to the inability to find consistent support for the in-form Zubayr Hamza. The elegant right-hander is the competition’s leading run-scorer with 530 runs, which includes two centuries and three half-centuries. But from Hamza, it’s a long way down to find the Cobras’ next highest run maker this season - Pieter Malan, who’s scored 284 runs.

It’s a stark contrast to the Titans. The left-hand duo Tony de Zorzi and Dean Elgar have each scored over 300 runs this season, and having played just half the number of matches as everyone else, Aiden Markram is rapidly closing in on 300 as well - his aggregate of 268 runs includes two centuries.

The Titans haven’t been as consistent this season as was the case with them in the last couple of summers, in which they have dominated the domestic One-Day competitions. That has mainly been the result of carrying a young bowling attack.Off-spinner Imraan Manack is their leading wicket-taker with 10, but they’ve had to rely on a mix off all-sorts to get through 50 overs, with Markram having gotten through 27 overs and picking up six wickets since his return to the team.

They performed well as a unit against the Lions on a helpful Wanderers surface last Sunday, something they will hope has built some confidence which they can take into Wednesday’s match against the Cobras in Benoni. “The bowlers have been playing well, but came up against some good batsmen, like (Andries Gous), Ed Moore and Matthew Breetzke. It’s been hard,” said Markram