Titans hand Western Province third defeat in a row in T20 Challenge

Johannesburg – Western Province’s inexperienced batting line-up floundered once again, consigning the Capetonians to their third defeat in the CSA T20 Challenge on Friday. In a match that saw overs reduced twice because of rain the Northern Titans scraped their way to what looked like a reasonable total, and then their bowlers overwhelmed WP, thanks to a double strike from Aya Gqamane in the first over.

Jiveshan Pillay top-scored for the Titans again, making 37 off 24 balls, and had to bat around the two rain breaks that saw the match initially reduced to 16 overs a side, and then 13 overs each after that. Western Province’s bowlers, led by the strong left-arm seamer Nandre Burger, started enthusiastically. Burger, who was on the cusp of national selection a few seasons ago but has battled with injuries recently, made an excellent return on Friday, dismissing Dewald Brewis with a peach that swung back into the right-hander and knocked back middle stump. He also picked up the wicket of Proteas Test captain Dean Elgar, who was playing in his first match in the competition, with a bouncer that Elgar top- edged, giving Burger an easy catch in his follow-through.

Mihlali Mpongwana picked up two wickets and the Titans looked to be in danger of not getting to 100. However, Donovan Ferreira delivered in his ‘finisher’ role, hitting 27 off 15 balls, including one of the shots of the competition so far, a flat drive over extra cover for six. Asked to chase a revised target of 112, Gqamane immediately burst Western Province’s bubble when he had Kyle Verreyne trapped lbw and then bowled their captain, Tony de Zorzi with the first two balls of the innings. George Linde, with 36 runs off 29 balls, was the only player to provide any hope for WP and when he fell in the last over of the run chase, the Cape side’s chances were dashed.

Scorecard Multiply Titans 108-7 (13 overs) Six Gun Grill WP 95-8

