JOHANNESBURG – Momentum Multiply Titans assistant coach Mandla Mashimbyi believes they must build on their winning start to the 4-Day Domestic Series season when they take on the World Sports Betting Cape Cobras in Benoni from Monday.



The Centurion-based team were 129-run winners over the Hollywoodbets Dolphins in their 2019/20 opener this past week and they will now be heading to Willowmoore Park in buoyant mood, hoping to maintain their strong start to the term.



“We have to try and make the most of that win by putting in another good performance against the Cobras,” Mashimbyi said. “I think momentum is very important and it’s for us to recognise that and go into next week with the right mindset.



“We’ve looked back at this past week and will try and polish some of the areas where we felt there was need for improvement.”



The Cobras did not enjoy the best of starts to the new season, losing to the Imperial Lions in their opening assignment in Potchefstroom.



“They are coming off a loss and will be determined to bounce back immediately,” Mashimbyi warned. “I’m sure they’ve reviewed their game and will be ready come Monday. It’s for us to cover all basis and make sure we bring the right attitude to the game and try and build on what was done in the game against the Dolphins.”



The round one clash appeared to be heading for a draw midway through the final day, but things changed late on when Tshepo Moreki claimed a hat-trick. There were also other big performances in the game from the likes of Neil Brand, who recorded his maiden century and struck an attacking 77 in the second innings.



“That’s the beauty of cricket to be honest and it shows the importance of staying patient right the way through because you just never know when the game will change,” the coach added. “But if you stick to your guns and persist with your plans, you’re giving yourself a chance, which is what happened.



“I think the guys were outstanding, from Tshepo and his hat-trick to everyone else. Well done to them. It’s always nice to win the first game, but it’s also nice to reflect on work on some of the areas you feel you came short. That is what we will do ahead of the next game and then try and be even stronger against the Cobras.”



Meanwhile, the away coach Ashwell Prince was confident of a better performance in Benoni following a difficult few days at Senwes Park, where their opening game finished in two days.



“The guys fought in Potch and they played with courage, despite have to negotiate some really tough conditions,” he said.



“Now we go to Benoni where we’ll be hoping for a better result against a very good team. We know all about the Titans, we’ve had some good battles in the past and I’m this one will be no different.”

